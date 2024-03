360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series: Six Players Share The Lead With 2 Rounds to Go

Chess | Credits: stock pictures

Six players share the lead with 4.5/5 at the end of five rounds of the Rs 2.5 lakh prize money 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Idian Chess School. , Despite their best efforts, the leaders have been unable to break the deadlock, setting the stage for a nail-biting conclusion.

The highly anticipated match between overnight leaders Arnav Koli and Guru Prakash unfolded as a gripping encounter in the Kan variation of the Sicilian Defense.

Despite Guru Prakash's early blunder on move 16, Arnav's decision not to seize the g7 pawn kept the game in balance, allowing Guru to regain momentum and stay competitive.

Arnav missed a crucial opportunity when Guru made a significant blunder on move 42. Despite the chance to capitalize, Arnav instead opted for a perpetual check, ultimately resulting in a draw for the game.

In the meantime, IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Arvind Iyer, Mihir Shah, and Sanjeev Mishra secured victories against Milind Parle, Ishan Roy, Yohan Boricha, and Yash Kapadi, respectively. Their wins propelled them to join Guru and Arnav, resulting in a thrilling six-way tie at the top.

Results (Rd-5): A Koli (4½) drew G Prakash (4½), M Parle (3½) lost to IM Kulkarni (4½),

I Arvind (4½) bt I Roy (3½), S Mihir (4½) bt B Yohan (3½), M Sanjeev (4½) bt K Yash (3½), R Venkat (3) lost to R Parab (4), S Atharv (4) bt A Shravana (3), M Dhruv (4) bt S Deepak (3), B Krish (3) lost to P Samvid (4), N Shah (3) lost to V Rao (4), S Balram (3) lost to A Singh (4), Shraddha P (3) lost to Pranamya P (4), S Nair (3) lost to V Jadhav (4)