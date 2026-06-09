360 ONE Global Chess Festival: Stars From 16 Countries To Compete In Mumbai From June 10

From L-R: Manisha Mohite, Former State Player; Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay, Arjuna Awardee and 7-times National Champion; Mr. Rajesh Nambiar, Co-Business Head of 360 ONE; Grandmaster Iniyan Pa (TN) Current National Champion and top seeded player of the tournament; Mr Praful Zaveri, Founder of Indian Chess School at the launch of 360 ONE Global Chess Festival 2026 - Season 9 | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: The 360 ONE Global Chess Festival will bring together some of the world's leading chess talent when it gets underway at the Expo Hall, World Trade Centre, Mumbai, from June 10 to 18.

Masters section draws 58 international players

A total of 58 players from 16 countries will compete in the flagship Masters Section (Category A), including 14 Grandmasters, 34 International Masters, six FIDE Masters, two Women International Masters and two Candidate Masters. Organised by the Indian Chess School, the tournament forms the centrepiece of the festival, which carries a total prize fund of Rs 60 lakh.

Played in a nine-round Swiss League classical format, the Masters event offers players an opportunity to earn rating points, title norms and prize money. The section has attracted a strong field with an average rating of 2,359 and a prize purse of Rs 35 lakh. The winner will receive Rs 8 lakh.

Reigning National Champion GM Iniyan Pa of Tamil Nadu heads the field with a rating of 2,573, followed by GM Sankalp Gupta (2,553) and GM Abhijeet Gupta (2,540).

While India accounts for 32 participants, players from Belarus, Egypt, Russia, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Ukraine, Slovakia, Scotland, Vietnam, Canada, the United States, Costa Rica, Cuba and FIDE will also be represented.

Challengers and Junior Masters tournaments

Running alongside the Masters competition will be the Challengers B Category Tournament and the Junior Masters Tournament.

Open to players rated below 2,300, the Challengers section has attracted 225 participants, making it one of the largest events of the festival. The tournament offers aspiring players an opportunity to compete in a high-level environment against experienced opposition while aiming for progression to the elite Masters section.

The Challengers event carries a prize fund of Rs 15 lakh. In a major initiative introduced by the organisers, the champion will earn direct qualification for the 2027 Masters Tournament irrespective of rating. FM Madhvendra Pratap Sharma, rated 2,373, leads the field.

The Junior Masters Tournament, regarded as one of the most prestigious events for young players, offers a prize fund of Rs 10 lakh and has attracted 125 participants from India, the United States and Zambia. The tournament has an average player age of 11 years, underlining the depth of emerging talent in world chess.

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Pathway for emerging Indian stars

Over the years, the event has served as a launchpad for several Indian stars, including reigning World Champion D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh and Pranav Venkatesh.

Beginning this year, the organisers have also introduced direct qualification to the 2027 Masters Tournament for the Junior Masters champion, irrespective of rating.

The initiative is aimed at providing talented youngsters with an opportunity to compete alongside Grandmasters and International Masters in the festival's premier event.

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