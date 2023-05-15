2nd Women’s Cricket T20 Cricket Tournament : Simran, Nivya & Samrudhi shine in Team Green triumph

Team Green: The victorious Team Green players are all smiles as they pose with the MCA Vice-President, Sanjay Naik, MCA Secretary, Ajinkya Naik, MCA Joint Secretary Deepak Patil and MCA Apex Council Members. |

Mumbai: Inspired by the solid batting performance from middle-order bat Simran Shaikh who smashed an unbeaten 25-ball 63 runs (7x4, 3x6) and impressive bowling from off-spinners Nivya Ambre 3 wicket for 8 runs and Samrudhi Rawool 3 wickets for 19 runs steered Team Green to a 46-run victory against Team Red in the final of the 2nd Women’s Cricket T20 Cricket Tournament 2023, organized by the Victory CC and played at the MCA ground, BKC.

Put in to bat first, Team Green batswomen dominated the rival bowlers and went on to post a challenging total of 155 for 3 wickets from their 20 overs. Simran received good support from opener Aanchal Walanju who struck a 59-ball 58 runs (7x4, 1x6) to further boost the Team Green innings.

In reply, Team Red batters struggled and were dismissed for 109 in 18.5 overs. Siddheshwari Paghdare managed to score 31 runs (18-balls, 6x4) and opener Vrushali Bhagat made a steady 21 (26-balls, 1x4), but they did not receive much support from the teammates.

Simran Shaikh of Team Green was adjudged as the Woman of the Match, while the Best Fielder award went to Mahi Thakkar also from Team Green.

Brief scores: Team Green 155 for 3, 20 overs (Simram Shaikh 63* (25-balls, 7x4,3x6), Aanchal Walanju 58 (59-balls, 7x4,1x6) beat Team Red 109 all out, 18.5 overs (Siddheshwari Paghdare 31 (18-balls, 6x4), Vrushali Bhagat 21 (26-balls, 1x4); OS Nivya Ambre 3 for 8, Samrudhi Rawool 3 for 19). Result: Team Green won by 46 runs.

Woman of the Match: Simran Shaikh (Team Green).

Best Fielder: Mahi Thakkar (Team Green).