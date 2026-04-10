2nd Sada Uchil Memorial Veterans Football Championship 2026: Contenders SC Beat Tarun Sporting 2-1 To Clinch Title

Chief Guest. Anna Singh, Founder Green Light Travel Solutions, presided over the prize distribution function and presented Contenders SC players with the ‘Champions’ trophy | File Photo

Mumbai, April 10: Contenders SC emerged champions, defeating Tarun Sporting 2-1 in the exciting final of the second Sada Uchil Memorial Veterans Football Championship 2026, played at the Karnatak Sporting Association ground, Churchgate.

Contenders SC edge past Tarun Sporting

In an evenly contested encounter, Contenders SC scored a goal each through Ravi N. and Sanjay G. to clinch the top honours. Tarun Sporting SC managed to score one goal through Sanjay Singh.

Semi-final victories set up final clash

Earlier in the semi-finals, Contenders SC defeated Joga Pune FC 3-1, and Tarun Sporting got the better of Maccabi FC 3-2 to advance to the summit round.

Chief Guest, Anna Singh, Founder Green Light Travel Solutions, presided over the prize distribution function and presented Contenders SC players with the ‘Champions’ trophy.

Match results

Results – Finals: Contenders SC 2 (Ravi N., Sanjay G.) beat Tarun Sporting SC 1 (Sanjay Singh).

Semi-finals: Contenders SC 3 (Robert C., Savio M., Gaston R.) beat Joga Pune FC 1 (Tanara D.).

Tarun Sporting 3 (Santosh More, Michael D., B. Ghosh) beat Maccabi FC 2 (Dominic D’Souza, Ryan Cardoz).

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Individual award winners

Individual awards – Best Goalkeeper: Prem Sequeira (Contenders SC).

Best Defender: Rajesh M. (Tarun Sporting).

Best Midfielder: Santosh More (Tarun Sporting).

Best Forward: Katul Anna (Tarun Sporting).

Player of the Tournament: Robert C. (Contenders SC).

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