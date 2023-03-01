25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament: Karnataka Amateurs move into semi-finals

Mumbai: Karnataka Amateurs Sports Club scored a goal each half to snuff out the challenge from Mangalore Blues Sports Club by recording a 2-0 victory in a tense and thrilling quarter-final match of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23, played at the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) ground on Sunday.

In a match played between two evenly matched outfits, Karnataka Amateurs grabbed the advantage with an early strike as Svilzor Pinto found the back of the Mangalore Blues net in the very third minute.

Thereafter, both teams created chances but were unable to convert and Karnataka Amateurs went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

On resumption the trend of missed opportunities continued before Karantaka Amateurs once again tasted success with Bhavish Rao firing home the second goal midway through the half to secure their win and a place in the last four.

In another last eighth round encounter, Karnataka Sports Club blanked Jai Bharat Sports Club 0. Strikers Roger Sam, Joel Dias and Rishom Sam all contributed towards the win by scoring a goal each.

Results – Quarter-finals: Karnataka Amateurs SC 2 (Svlizor Pinto, Bhavish Rao) beat Mangalore Blues 0.

Karnataka SC 3 (Roger Sam, Joel Dias, Rishom Sam) beat Jai Bharat SC 0.