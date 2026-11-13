244-Run Nightmare! New Zealand Crush India As Men In Blue Suffer Second-Biggest Defeat On Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Debut

Team India suffered their second biggest defeat in ODI cricket history after they were romped by New Zealand in the 4th ODI in Mount Maunganui. Chasing 334 to win, India lost three wickets without a run on the board and were eventually bundled out for 89, losing the game by a whopping 244 runs.

Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Debut turns sour

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Captaining India for the first time in ODIs, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put New Zealand into bat in Mount Maunganui. Will Young struck a century as the hosts put on a mammoth 333.

In response, India were given flashbacks of their 2019 World Cup semi-final against the same opposition. For the first time in history, India lost three wickets without a run on the board as Matt Henry wrecked havoc with the new ball. Ruturaj Gaikwad soon followed to leave the visitors reeling at 9/4.

Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel tried to rebuild the innings but the Kiwi bowlers bowled probing lines to keep run scoring at bay. Eventually, they were bundled out for 89. It could have been the worst defeat in ODIs for India but a couple of sixes from Naman Dhir and a few extras saw India beat that mark by a solitary run.

India's Worst ODI defeats (By Runs)

245 runs – vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah – 29 October 2000

244 runs - vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui - 13 November 2026

214 runs – vs South Africa, Wankhede – 25 October 2023

208 runs – vs Australia, Sydney – 8 February 2004

202 runs – vs England, Lord's – 7 June 1975

200 runs – vs New Zealand, Dambulla – 10 August 2010

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