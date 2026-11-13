'Horror Start For Team India': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Shreyas Iyer Depart For Duck As Matt Henry Runs Havoc In 1st Over | Video

It won't be amiss to say that cricket has just witnessed a horrifying ODI start for Team India, with three batsmen departing in the very first over without scoring a single run, and the worst part is that the target is humongous and now looks formidable to chase. Matt Henry went on a rampage in his first over, dismissing Rohit Sharma on the very first ball of the innings, followed by a clean bowl of Virat Kohli on his 4th delivery and finally ending the destructive over with another golden duck of Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer.
At the end of the first over, Team India stands at 0 for three wickets, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan on strike, playing their first-ever game of the ongoing bilateral series.
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