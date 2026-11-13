‘Horror Start For Team India’: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Shreyas Iyer Depart For Duck As Matt Henry Runs Havoc In 1st Over | Video | X

It won't be amiss to say that cricket has just witnessed a horrifying ODI start for Team India, with three batsmen departing in the very first over without scoring a single run, and the worst part is that the target is humongous and now looks formidable to chase. Matt Henry went on a rampage in his first over, dismissing Rohit Sharma on the very first ball of the innings, followed by a clean bowl of Virat Kohli on his 4th delivery and finally ending the destructive over with another golden duck of Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer.

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At the end of the first over, Team India stands at 0 for three wickets, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan on strike, playing their first-ever game of the ongoing bilateral series.

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