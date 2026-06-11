2027 ODI World Cup Dates Out; Rohit-Virat Farewell Campaign On The Horizon

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the World Cup | Credits: Twitter

The 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 4 to November 21, could carry special significance for Indian cricket fans. The tournament is shaping up to be the final World Cup stage for two of India's greatest modern-day stars — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The dates for the event were provisionally approved at the ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad in May, with final confirmation expected at the ICC Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh in July. By the time the tournament begins, Rohit will be 40 and Virat 38, making it increasingly likely that the duo will be embarking on one last quest for ODI World Cup glory.

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Having already won the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, both legends could now have their sights firmly set on ending their ODI careers on the grandest stage. For Rohit in particular, the memories of India's heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final remain fresh, while Kohli continues to chase the ultimate farewell chapter in a format he has dominated for over a decade.

The tournament will mark the return of a 14-team World Cup after the previous two editions featured only 10 sides. Teams will be split into two groups of seven, with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage before the knockout rounds.

South Africa is expected to host the majority of the 54 matches, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will also stage games. It will be the first men's ODI World Cup in Africa since 2003 and the opening ICC event of the 2027-31 Future Tours Programme.

For Indian fans, however, the spotlight may not only be on the trophy. It could be on witnessing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli walk onto a World Cup field together one final time — a fitting closing act for two players who have defined an era of Indian cricket.