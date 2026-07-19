2026 FIFA World Cup Final: Google Launches Interactive Doodle For Argentina vs Spain Clash | Google

New York [US]: Google has unveiled a vibrant, interactive Doodle to celebrate the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain tonight, marking one of football's most anticipated championship clashes.

The special visual artwork honours both finalist nations by alternating between Argentina's iconic sky blue and Spain's fiery red colour, reflecting the excitement surrounding the tournament's biggest match.

Set to take place at New York New Jersey Stadium, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final brings together defending champions Argentina and Spain in a high-profile showdown.

Argentina is led by Lionel Messi, while Spain's defence-focused squad is powered by young star Lamine Yamal.

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The dedicated World Cup 2026: Finals Doodle transforms Google's logo into a football-themed celebration.

The two "O" letters in the Google logo feature a spinning football alongside the national crests of Argentina and Spain, highlighting the finalists in a playful design.

The Doodle also includes dynamic animations that vary by region, with the logo displaying Argentina's sky blue and white colours or Spain's red and gold alternately. Clicking on the artwork directs users to the latest match updates, tournament bracket standings and live scores.

The World Cup Final has generated widespread anticipation among football fans. Celebrations stretch from Buenos Aires, home of 'La Albiceleste' supporters, to the streets of Madrid, while fans across the globe are also joining the occasion through augmented reality filters displaying their national colours.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will make history on Sunday, July 19, with the tournament staging its first-ever official FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, bringing together global music icons Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS, who will be joined by Burna Boy and acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel on one stage at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show has been curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and will be broadcast live to millions of fans worldwide through official broadcast services.

According to FIFA, the historic performance will unite football, music and social impact as "the greatest show on Earth reaches its pinnacle".

Beyond the entertainment, the halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative that aims to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)