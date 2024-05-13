2024 Volvo Bombay Gymkhana Arena Polo Championship: Hosts Go Down Fighting 4-5 Against Arc In Historic Polo Match

The winning ARC team members receive the Bombay Gymkhana Polo Challenge Cup from the Gymkhana’s President Sanjiv Saran Mehra | Credits: FPJ

The Bombay Gymkhana polo team put up a splendid fighting performance, but could not deny the experienced ARC (Amateur Riders Club) from clinching a slender 5-4 victory in a nail-biting match of the Volvo Bombay Gymkhana Arena Polo Championship 2024, played under floodlights at the iconic Bombay Gymkhana turf on Sunday night.

This premier polo event is being revived at this iconic venue after almost 139 years. The Bombay Gymkhana Polo Challenge Cup was founded in 1882 and the inaugural edition was won by the Central India Horse team. But, the coveted cup returned back to the Bombay Gymkhana’s trophy cabinet when the Gymkhana’s team won the tournament in 1885.

The Gymkhana members who had turned up in large numbers to witness the action on a cool Sunday evening were certainly given their money's worth and returned home with happy memories. The fare dished out by both sets of players was enthralling and exciting and there was never a dull moment through the one-off encounter.

The ARC team comprising youngsters Neil Malaney, Sunny Patel and Mitesh Mehta faced quite a stiff challenge from the hosts Bombay Gymkhana team, which was served well by the experienced Lt. Gen. Arun K. Sahni, Col. Asish Samantaray and Lt. Col. Gautam.

Patel was in impressive form and scored four of ARC’s five goals while teenager Neil got one in the second chukker to complete the winning tally. Col. Samantary scored all four Bombay Gymkhana goals.

Bombay Gymkhana goals conceding the opening goal staged a gallant fight back and slammed in two quick goals to finish the first chukker with a 2-1 advantage. However, the ARC outfit came roaring back in the second chukker and scored three goals while Bombay Gymkhana managed just one and trailed 3-4. The third and final chukker was an even contest as both teams managed to score one goal each and the match ended in favour of the Amaterur riders.