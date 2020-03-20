2020 Candidates Tournament: Grand Master Teimour Radjabov checks out of candidates journey

Mumbai: All is not well at the 2020 Candidates Tournament, which opened at a luxury hotel in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, 1,400 kilometres (885 miles) east of Moscow, as one Grand Master Teimour Radjabov from Azerbaijan pulled out, bringing the eight-candidate championship down to seven. The tournament will run until April 3.

According to sources, COVID-19 was the reason behind Teimour Radjabov's pullout, as he felt that staying away from the contest was the best way. “The Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) or World Chess Federation has taken all precautions, but Radjabov thought otherwise,” said the source, talking to The Free Press Journal on Thursday.

Despite all sporting events having been laid to rest by international federations, the FIDE, along with the Russian Chess Federation, has gone ahead with this championship, with the winner to take on the world champion in the next contest.

FIDE has banned live spectators, to limit the risks linked to the pandemic. While the federation has not made it mandatory to shake hands, if the players so wish, they need not do so, said the sources. The competitors can touch elbows before a game, rather than shaking hands.