2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships: Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth to lead India in tournament

With Olympic qualification being the top priority, the event will give India's elite men's players a chance to garner crucial points ahead of the mega quadrennial games.

In the doubles events, the fast improving pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun would be looking to impress everyone in the tournament and also compliment the Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the team championships.

In the women's team event, rising youngsters will be fielded as the senior players are concentrating on their Olympic preparations.

South Asian Games gold medallist Ashmita Chaliha, the promising Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Gayatri Gopichand will make the singles unit.

Senior national champions Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam along with the experienced K Maneesha and Rutaparna Panda make up the doubles combinations.