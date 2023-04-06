1st MCA Women’s Cricket League 2022-2023: Riya, Janhavi shine in Fort Youngsters victory

Photo: Opening batswoman Riya Chaudhari who scored an unbeaten 56 runs in leading Fort Youngsters to victory. |

Mumbai, April 5: The impressive all-round performances from opening batswoman Riya Chaudhari who scored an unbeaten 56 runs and off-spinner Janhavi Kate 3 wickets for just 3 runs were the highlights of Fort Youngsters comfortable 47-run win against Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation in a quarter-final match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League, played at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana ground-I, Kandivali on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, Fort Youngsters were restricted to a low total of 128 for 7 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Opener Riya remained unconquered and her steady 52-ball knock contained five boundaries. Mansi Patil made a useful contribution of 21 runs which lifted the Youngsters innings. Vengsarkar Foundation bowlers Siddhi Pawar 2 for 14 and Prakashika Naik 2 for 20 restricted the opponents from amassing a huge score.

Later, Fort Youngsters’ bowlers, Janhavi who received excellent support from the other off-spinner Batul Pereira, who also claimed 3 wickets for 9 runs, destroyed the Vengsarkar Foundation batting as they managed to score just 81 runs for 9 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Sanika Chalke 18 runs was the top-scorer for the losing team.

In another quarter-final match, Vrushali Bhagat continued with her solid batting form and struck an unbeaten 73 runs in leading Rajawadi CC to a convincing 6-wicket win against Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA to advance to the last four.

Sent in to bat, Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA were dismissed 98 runs in 19.2 overs. Palghar’s batter Saniya Raut and Ashwini Nishad were the only two who managed to score 28 and 21 runs respectively. Rajawadi bowlers Niviya Ambre 3 for 15, Sunetra Paranjape 3 for 16 and Komal Parab 2 for 22) troubled the rival batswomen. Later, Rajawadi easily chased the target reaching 99 for 4 wickets in 13.4 overs.

Brief scores (Quarter-finals): Fort Youngsters 128 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Riya Choudhary 56*, Mansi Patil 21; Siddhi Pawar 2/14, Prakashika Naik 2/20) beat Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 81 for 9, 20 overs (Sanika Chalke 18l; Janhavi Kate 3/3, Batul Pereira 3/9). Result: Fort Youngsters won by 47 runs.

Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 98 all out, 19.2 overs (Saniya Raut 28, Ashwini Nishad 21; Niviya Ambre 3/15, Sunetra Paranjape 3/16, Komal Parab 2/22) lost to Rajawadi CC 99 for 4, 13.4 overs (Vrushali Bhagat 73*, Sunetra Arun Paranjape 18; Ashwini Nishad 2/19). Result: Rajawadi CC won by 6 wickets