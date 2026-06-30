1st ACE Realty-Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Sub-Junior Selection Badminton Tournament: Hazel Joshi Reaches Three Finals

Hazel Joshi in three finals | File Photo

Mumbai, June 29: Maintaining her impressive run of form, talented young shuttler Hazel Joshi is set to win three titles after reaching the finals of the Girls' U-13 singles, doubles and mixed doubles events in the 1st ACE Realty-Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra State Sub-Junior (U-11 & U-13) Selection Badminton Tournament 2026, organised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and Rudrani Badminton Academy at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund (West).

In the U-13 singles semi-finals, second seed Hazel got the better of Rutva Pande 21-17, 21-11. She will meet top seed Divisha Singh, who defeated Agrima Rana 21-18, 21-11.

Hazel Advances In Doubles

Earlier, in the Girls’ U-13 doubles semi-finals, Hazel and partner Divisha brushed aside Manasvi Pawar and Shriya Kulkarni 21-16, 21-15 to advance to the final.

Later, in the Mixed U-13 doubles semi-finals, the top-seeded pair of Hazel and Aadiraj Shetty overcame the unseeded duo of Mahi Rasal and Ishan Barudwale 21-14, 21-12.

Results

(All semi-finals)

Girls' U-13 singles: 1-Divisha Singh bt Agrima Rana 21-18, 21-11; 2-Hazel Joshi bt 3-Rutva Pande 21-17, 21-11.

Boys' U-13 singles: Rudra Manohar bt Macdonald Colaco 21-9, 21-6; 2-Ronit Jadhav bt Gandhar Patwardhan 21-17, 21-17.

Girls' U-11 singles: 1-Keyara Sakhare bt 3-Krisha Goyal 21-15, 21-10.

Boys' U-11 singles: 3-Shaunak Kelkar bt 1-Raghav Niwarti 21-8, 21-2.

Boys' U-13 doubles: 1-Aadiraj Shetty/Ronit Jadhav bt Arham Bhandari/Macdonald Colaco 22-20, 18-20, 21-17.

Mixed U-13 doubles: 1-Hazel Joshi/Aadiraj Shetty bt Mahi Rasal/Ishan Barudwale 21-14, 21-12.

Also Watch:

Boys' U-11 doubles: 4-Pradyumna Meshram/Raghav Niwarti bt 2-Advait Bhondve/Advay Kelkar 22-20, 21-12.

Girls' U-11 doubles: Keyara Sakhare/Krisha Goyal bt Anvi Kulkarni/Kashvi Singh 21-12, 21-17.

Girls' U-13 doubles: 1-Divisha Singh/Hazel Joshi bt Manasvi Pawar/Shriya Kulkarni 21-16, 21-15.

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