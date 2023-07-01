18-Year-Old Dutch Driver Dilano van 't Hoff Dies After Horrific Crash At Spa FRECA Race; Visuals Surface

A tragic accident took place at the Spa-Francorchamps racing circuit in Belgium on Saturday as Dutch driver Dilano van 't Hoff passed away after a horrific crash in the Formula Regional European Championship.

The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was competing in the second race of the event in the rain when his orange car spun on the wet track after contact with another racer.

With vision hampered by the spray, another car then hit into the side of his stricken race car at high speed, causing the death of Dilano.

The Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine is a European Formula Three racing series intended to be a stepping stone to the FIA Formula Three Championship.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano van't Hoff. The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps race 2.

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends. Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver's family, team and friends."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps," the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), governing body of motor sport, said.

Who was Dilano van 't Hoff?

Van't Hoff was in his second full season racing in FRECA. In his first, he took one podium at Barcelona, finishing third at that event in 2022.

Prior to that, he had spent 2021 racing in two separate Formula 4 championships. In the UAE version of the series, he finished second in the standings while he went on to win the Spanish F4 title that year.