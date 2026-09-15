17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship: Aligarh Sports Association, DSA Moradabad Register Wins In Meerut

Aligarh Sports Association and DSA Moradabad secured victories as the 17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship continued in Meerut | File Photo

Meerut, September 15, 2026: Aligarh Sports Association defeated MDCA Meerut Blue by 26 runs, while DSA Moradabad defeated Cricket Association Lucknow by five wickets in two matches of the 17th Master Vaibhav T20 Championship at the Gandhi Bagh Cricket Stadium in Meerut.

Yudhvir Singh, Director, Meerut District Cricket Association, said, “It was another good day of competitive cricket at the 17th Master Vaibhav T20. Both Aligarh Sports Association and DSA Moradabad showed composure in their respective matches, and it is encouraging to see players step up and make an impact for their teams. This tournament continues to provide an important platform for cricketers from across Uttar Pradesh to test themselves in a competitive environment, and I wish all the teams the very best for the remainder of the league stage.”

Aligarh Sports Association Beat MDCA Meerut Blue

Batting first, Aligarh Sports Association posted 180/6, with Raghav Chaudhary leading the way with an explosive 67 off 35 balls. In reply, MDCA Meerut Blue were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs, despite Sandeep Tomar’s 67 and Satyam Chauhan’s 43. Arnav Sharma was the pick of the Aligarh Sports Association bowlers with three wickets as his side secured a 26-run victory.

Player of the Match: Raghav Chaudhary – 67 (35)

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DSA Moradabad Beat Cricket Association Lucknow

Cricket Association Lucknow were bowled out for 113 in 18.4 overs, with Priyanshu (25) and Himanshu Singh (28) making valuable contributions. DSA Moradabad’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout, with Mohd Shoaib, Mohd Arbaz, Akshu Bajwa and Shivam Sharma claiming two wickets each. In the chase, Yash Vays anchored the innings with an unbeaten 50 off 51 balls, guiding DSA Moradabad to 119/5 in 18.3 overs and a five-wicket win.

Player of the Match: Yash Vays – 50 (51)*