15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament: Western Railway Clinch Elite Men's Crown After Thrilling Tie-Breaker Win Over Mumbai Port Authority

Mumbai: Western Railway stroked out Mumbai Port Authority 6-5 via the tie-breaker to win the Elite Men’s final of the 15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026 organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Sunday evening.

The fast-paced and exciting match finished in 1-1 draw with Mohit Kathoute scoring for the railwaymen in 16th minute before Stephen Swamy scored the equalizer in the 20th minute.

In the tie-breaker, Western successfully converted through Rajkumar M. two goals, Mohit Kushwaha two goals and Rohan Patil one. Port Authority scored through Shahbaz Khan two goal, Stephen Swamy one and Nitin Kumar one. Western’s goalkeeper Ravi Rajput’s saved Nitin Kumar’s second attempt.

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Earlier, Central Railway proved too good for Union Bank of India and charged to a fluent 3-0 victory with all goals coming in the first half. Lalhulumawali, H. Lalrautfeli and Vandana Katariya were bang on target with a goal each for the Central Railway women.

Results - Elite Women (finals): Central Railway 3 (Hlunte, Feli, Vandana Katariya) beat Union Bank of India 0.

Elite Men (finals): Western Railway 6 (Rajkumar M. 2, Mohit Kushwaha 2, Mohit Kathoute, Rohan Patil) beat Mumbai Port Authority 5 (Stephen Swamy 2, Shahbaz Khan 2, Nitin Kumar).