15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026: Vandana Katariya Scores Brace As Central Railway Thrash Republicans SC 6-0

Vandana Katariya celebrates after scoring twice to guide Central Railway to a dominant semi-final victory in Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 5: Central Railway outplayed Republicans SC, scoring an authoritative 6-0 win in an Elite Women's semi-final match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Memorial Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St. Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Central Railway dominate semi-final

Leading Central Railway's charge to victory was prolific goal-scorer Vandana Katariya, who scored two goals. Vandana's teammates Khushi Katariya, Anita S., Shashi Prabha, and H. Lalrautfeli all contributed with a goal each to round off the winning margin.

In another match, Western Railway got the better of Union Bank of India by a narrow 1-0 margin. Nikita S. scored the decisive winning goal.

Also Watch:

Results – Elite Women (semi-finals)

● Central Railway 6 (Vandana Katariya 2, Khushi Katariya, Anita S., Shashi Prabha, H. Lalrautfeli) beat Republicans SC 0

● Western Railway 1 (Nikita S.) beat Union Bank of India 0

Senior Men (semi-finals)

● Greater Mumbai Police 6 (Yash Khanaige 2, Rohan Pawar, Sanaram S., Pranil Bankar, Nitin Patil) beat Arctic Super Boys 0

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/