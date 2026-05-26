 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026: Artic Super Boys Edge Savio SC 2-1 In Senior Men’s Clash
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15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026: Artic Super Boys Edge Savio SC 2-1 In Senior Men’s Clash

Artic Super Boys defeated Savio SC 2-1 in a Senior Men's match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026 in Mumbai. Warriors SC edged Sea View SC 1-0 in the Senior Women's category, while Independent SC produced the biggest win of the day, thrashing Navi Mumbai Hockey 7-0.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026: Artic Super Boys Edge Savio SC 2-1 In Senior Men’s Clash
Asit Jatarama and Dhiraj Topno scored a goal each in Artic Super Boys 2-1 win against Savio SC | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: Artic Super Boys got the better of Savio SC by snatching a 2-1 victory in a Senior Men’s match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Asit Jatarama and Dhiraj Topno scored a goal each for the winning team, while Savio SC’s lone goal came from Mario Fewrnandes’ efforts.

Warriors SC edge past Sea View SC

In a Senior Women’s match, Warriors SC defeated Sea View SC by a narrow 1-0 margin. Akshaya Shetty scored the decisive winning goal.

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Results

Senior Women:

●  Warriors SC 1 (Akshaya Shetty) beat Sea View SC 0

Senior Men:

●  Artic Super Boys 2 (Asit Jatarama, Dhiraj Topno) beat Savio SC 1 (Mario Fewrnandes)

●  Independent SC 7 (Kevin Wala 4, Vivek Panchal 2, Chintan D.) beat Navi Mumbai Hockey 0

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