15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026: Artic Super Boys Edge Savio SC 2-1 In Senior Men’s Clash

Asit Jatarama and Dhiraj Topno scored a goal each in Artic Super Boys 2-1 win against Savio SC | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: Artic Super Boys got the better of Savio SC by snatching a 2-1 victory in a Senior Men’s match of the 15th Joe Fernandis Hockey Tournament 2026, organised by the AHWA and played at the St Stanislaus High School turf ground, Bandra.

Asit Jatarama and Dhiraj Topno scored a goal each for the winning team, while Savio SC’s lone goal came from Mario Fewrnandes’ efforts.

Warriors SC edge past Sea View SC

In a Senior Women’s match, Warriors SC defeated Sea View SC by a narrow 1-0 margin. Akshaya Shetty scored the decisive winning goal.

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Results

Senior Women:

● Warriors SC 1 (Akshaya Shetty) beat Sea View SC 0

Senior Men:

● Artic Super Boys 2 (Asit Jatarama, Dhiraj Topno) beat Savio SC 1 (Mario Fewrnandes)

● Independent SC 7 (Kevin Wala 4, Vivek Panchal 2, Chintan D.) beat Navi Mumbai Hockey 0

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