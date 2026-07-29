15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named East Zone Vice-Captain For Duleep Trophy 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | PTI

Kolkata, July 29: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed vice-captain of the East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, with Ishan Kishan set to lead the team in the red-ball zonal tournament starting next month.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi’s elevation as vice-captain in his debut Duleep Trophy campaign indicates that selectors are looking at him as a potential all-format player. Sooryavanshi, who is the only player from Bihar in the squad, has earned the leadership role after impressive performances and a mature approach at a young age.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named vice-captain of East Zone for the upcoming Duleep Trophy.



(PTI File Photo) pic.twitter.com/68IhK4ASq9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2026

Bihar Cricket Association president Harsh Vardhan said, “At such a young age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becoming the vice-captain of the East Zone team is a matter of immense pride for Bihar cricket.”

“Through his outstanding performances and mature approach to the game, he has earned the trust of the selectors,” he added.

The East Zone squad features several experienced campaigners, including veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, India internationals Mukesh Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed, and former India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Jharkhand players Kumar Kushagra and Anukul Roy, who have represented India A, are also part of the squad.

The squad selection meeting was held at Eden Gardens, where the zonal selectors also met Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly.

Ishan Kishan (Captain)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain)

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Sudip Kumar Gharami

Shahbaz Ahmed

Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Mohammed Shami

Mukesh Kumar

Kumar Kushagra

Shikhar Mohan

Anukul Roy

Virat Singh

Subhransu Senapati

Denish Das

Abhijit Sarkar

The Duleep Trophy 2026 will be held from August 23 to September 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

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