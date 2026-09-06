 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Favourite During Duleep Trophy Final, Wins Chepauk Fans' Hearts with Autograph Gesture | VIDEO
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HomeSports15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Favourite During Duleep Trophy Final, Wins Chepauk Fans' Hearts with Autograph Gesture | VIDEO

15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Favourite During Duleep Trophy Final, Wins Chepauk Fans' Hearts with Autograph Gesture | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delighted fans at the packed Chepauk Stadium during the Duleep Trophy final, receiving loud cheers throughout the game. After the match, the young cricket sensation spent time with supporters and signed autographs. His warm gesture created memorable moments for fans and highlighted his growing popularity among cricket followers across India.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Favourite During Duleep Trophy Final, Wins Chepauk Fans' Hearts with Autograph Gesture | VIDEO
Sooryavanshi signing autographs for fans at Chepauk | X/venkatatweets

Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received a rousing reception from fans at the packed Chepauk Stadium during the Duleep Trophy final. The crowd cheered loudly for the youngster throughout the game, highlighting his growing popularity among cricket followers. The 15-year-old responded warmly to the support after the match by spending time with fans.

Fans cheer Sooryavanshi

The atmosphere at Chepauk was electric as spectators showed their appreciation for Sooryavanshi during the final. Every appearance of the young cricketer drew loud cheers from different sections of the stadium. His presence added another layer of excitement to the high-profile domestic final.

Sooryavanshi's reception at Chepauk underlined the growing interest surrounding one of India's most talked-about young cricketers. The 15-year-old reciprocated the love, as he signed autographs for several supporters waiting to catch a glimpse of the promising youngster

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Sooryavanshi had a bright outing after East Zone captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bat first. The 15-year-old took the attack to Mohammed Siraj putting on a century partnership for the opening wicket. Sooryavanshi blasted a quick-fire 44 off just 37 balls, to give East Zone the platform to put on a massive score on Day 1.

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