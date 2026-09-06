Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Absolutely Berserk Against Mohammed Siraj, Blasts 2 Boundaries And 1 Six In Duleep Trophy Final | Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Absolutely Berserk Against Mohammed Siraj | BCCI Domestic/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showcased his fearless batting as the teenage East Zone star took on India pacer Mohammed Siraj during the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Chennai on Sunday.

Sooryavanshi produced a sensational sequence against Siraj, smashing a four, a six and another four in the over to collect 14 runs. The young left-hander showed no hesitation against the experienced fast bowler, taking the attack to Siraj with the aggressive strokeplay that has become his trademark.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The attack was particularly eye-catching given Siraj's international pedigree and experience. South Zone had brought the India pacer into their squad for the high-profile final, adding considerable firepower to their bowling attack.

Sooryavanshi has already made headlines during the tournament. He scored 92 against Central Zone in the semifinal before adding a rapid 40 in the second innings, helping East Zone reach the final.

The Duleep Trophy final is another major test for the 15-year-old. Yet his fearless approach against a bowler of Siraj's stature underlined why he is regarded as one of India's most exciting young batting prospects.