'125 Cr Dene Ki Haisiyat Hai': Netizens Want BCCI To Financially Support Anshuman Gaekwad As Ex-Cricketer Battles Cancer

With former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad battling cancer, appeals have reportedly made to the BCCI to fund his medical expenses. A couple of users on X have called for the BCCI to respond to the same, given they rewarded the current Indian team with a staggering ₹125 crores for their T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

Geakwad, 71, made his first international appearance in 1975 and featured in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs till 1987. The Maharashtra-born cricketer plied his trade as an opener for the national side with 1985 Test runs and 269 in ODIs. However, Geakwad enjoyed a long first-class career, featuring in 206 matches and amassing 12136 runs, averaging 41.36.

Former India opener and coach, Aunshuman Gaekwad, is battling cancer.

Appeals have been made to the @BCCI for taking care of his medical expenses.

I am sure BCCI will respond. Gaekwad has served Indian cricket with distinction... pic.twitter.com/sIFYf0FzsA — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) July 2, 2024

125 cr dene ki haisiyat hai…so i guess this shouldnt be a problem — Fatman says… (@prodigal_fatman) July 2, 2024

Small amount from 125 Cr can be used here — manju (@manjusipayya) July 2, 2024

Meanwhile, here's what Jay Shah announced after Team India's T20 WC win:

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"