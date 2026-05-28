'₹12,000 - ₹15,000 Ka Joota Kaise Pehen Sakte...': : Ishan Kishan Gifts Adidas Spikes To Sakib Hussain | VIDEO

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Ishan Kishan gifted Sakib Hussain half a dozen pairs of Adidas bowling shoes in a heartwarming gesture during the IPL 2026 season. Sakib broke through in the SRH ranks this season having made his way from working in farms and a humble upbringing.

When Ishan Kishan, also from Bihar and playing for SRH in the 2026 IPL season, learned about Sakib’s situation, he asked which shoes the young pacer preferred. Sakib mentioned the Adidas Adipower spikes, which typically cost ₹12,000–15,000. Kishan then generously bought him six pairs of the exact shoes to ensure he was fully equipped for the tournament.

"₹12,000 ka jutta aur ₹15,000 jutta. sir kaise pahan sakte tha us time? [I couldn't even think about owning a pair of shoes that expensive. How could I wear shoes that cost Rs 12,000-15,000?]" Sakib told in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

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Sakib's humble beginning

Before becoming a household name by reaching the IPL, Sakib Hussain used to play tennis-ball cricket in Bihar, where players earned around ₹300 per match. At the age of 16, his father developed knee problems, which limited his ability to do physical work.

Sakib's tattered roadside shoes were unsuitable for leather-ball bowling when he was selected for a nearby academy. His mother intervened, selling her priceless wedding jewels to pay for his equipment, as his family could not afford a set of bowling spikes, which cost between ₹1,000 and ₹15,000.

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Sakib's excellent debut season

Sakib was handed his debut cap on April 13, 2026, against the Rajasthan Royals. He tore through the lineup, finishing with figures of 4/24 in his four overs, which included dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in his opening over. Far from being a one-match wonder, Sakib has established himself as a frontline enforcer for SRH alongside captain Pat Cummins, Eshan Malinga, and Praful Hinge.

Overall, Hussain had played 15 wickets in 11 games, at an economy of 9.45.