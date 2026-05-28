Fact Check: Was Kavya Maran Crying After RR Secured Victory Over SRH In IPL 2026 Eliminator?

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A video circulating on social media claims that Kavya Maran was seen crying after Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. The clip is being widely shared with the suggestion that it shows a recent emotional reaction following SRH’s elimination from the tournament.

However, the claim is misleading. The visuals being shared are not from the IPL 2026 Eliminator. Instead, the footage is from an earlier season and is being circulated with an incorrect match context.

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The video actually originates from the IPL 2024 Final, when Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a one-sided match in the Indian Premier League. During and after that match, emotional reactions from SRH supporters, including Kavya Maran, were widely shared online.

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In contrast, the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals did result in SRH’s exit from the tournament, but there is no verified footage or credible broadcast evidence showing Kavya Maran crying in that specific match context. The viral clip does not originate from that game.

In conclusion, the claim that the viral video shows Kavya Maran reacting to SRH’s loss in the IPL 2026 Eliminator is false in context. The footage is from the IPL 2024 Final and has been misrepresented online.