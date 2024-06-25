'11 Indian Men Have 'Stolen' Over A Billion Hearts': Delhi Police Comes Up With Innovative Tweet After India Beat Australia In T20 World

Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Delhi police put out a hilarious tweet after Team India overcame Australia in their final T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Darren Sammy International Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday. With Australia consigning India to a defeat in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19th, the tweet described it as the motive for revenge.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led the way for their side with a belligerent 92 off 41 deliveries, starting off with smashing Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in an over. There were also cameos from Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya to propel their side to above 200. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav used their variations quite well to choke Australia, who fell short of 24 runs despite a spirited performance.

The Delhi Police put out the following tweet:

"This Just In: In a 'hits-and-runs' incident in Caribbean, 11 Indian men have 'stolen' over a billion hearts. Initial investigation points out the revenge of 19/11 as the motive. "

"It was about getting wickets at the right time" - Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma opined that 200 was an extremely good score in these conditions and lauded the players for using them well. The 37-year-old went on to laud the bowlers for taking wickets at the right time.

"We know the opposition and the threat they bring. As a team we did well, kept doing the things we needed to do. Gives us good confidence as a team. 200 is a good score but when you are playing here with wind being a big factor, anything can happen. But I think we used to conditions really well, and it was about individuals doing their job. It was about getting wickets at the right time."