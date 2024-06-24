Video: Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant Fails To Take A Catch In IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was livid with Rishabh Pant, who failed to take a simple catch off Mitchell Marsh's bat in the Super 8 clash of T20 World Cup 2024 against Australia in St. Lucia. Rohit's fiery reaction went viral on social media as the veteran rued the missed chance.

The incident occurred in the 2nd over of the innings as Jasprit Bumrah came in to bowl and sent in a short-pitched delivery, kicking on Mitchell Marsh. While Marsh tried to avoid the short-pitched ball, but still it took the glove. Pant ran in for the catch, but one of his feet likely stuck on the pitch or he slipped due to which he couldn't get to the ball.

rohit sharma reaction on pant after catch drop 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Lti0Nb6kwx — Bewada babloo 🧉 (@babloobhaiya3) June 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma's headlines India's fiery batting performance after Mitchell Marsh wins toss:

Meanwhile, the Indian captain was at his best against Australia, right from the outset even as the former champions struck in the 2nd over to remove Virat Kohli cheaply. The 37-year-old opening batter took the attack to Mitchell Starc, who in his 2nd over gave away three sixes and a four to cart him for 29 runs.

The likes of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube also played some excellent cameos to take India to a competitive total of 205/5 in 20 overs. Should India beat Australia in St.Lucia, they will join England and South Africa in the semi-finals. They are likely guaranteed a semi-final spot even if they lose, given their superior net run-rate.