10/49! Anshul Kamboj Scripts History In Ranji Trophy, Becomes 3rd Bowler & First In 39 Years To Achieve Spectacular Feat

Anshul Kamboj got his name registered in Ranji Trophy history on Friday by becoming the first bowler in 39 years to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. The pacer achieved the feat in the match between Haryana and Kerala at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. Kamboj dismissed Kerala's Shoun Roger on the third day of their fifth round fixture.

He is also only the third bowler in the tournament's history to accomplish this feat. Before Kamboj, Bengal's Premangsu Chatterjee (10/20) against Assam in 1956-57 and Rajasthan's Pradeep Sunderam (10/78) against Vidarbha in 1985-86 achieved the milestone.

The 23-year-old tore through Kerala's batting line-up, to finish with figures of 10/49, restricting Kerala to 291 runs in their first innings. On Day 2 Kamboj claimed 8/48 from 27 overs and needed two wickets to achieve this feat on Day 3. In three matches, Kamboj owns 15 scalps in the ongoing Ranji season.

Before this back in September, Kamboj made history by becoming the third bowler in the history of Duleep Trophy to take 8 wickets in single innings. He had achieved the feat while bowling for India C against India B.

About Anshul Kamboj

Kamboj was born in the town of Karnal in Haryana and is a right-hander pacer as well as a right-handed batter. He has previously also represented the Indian U-19 team in two Youth Test matches against South Africa in 2019.

He came into the limelight during the 2023–24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic competition. The pacer 17 wickets in 10 matches.

Following his brilliant performance, Anshul became part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp in the 2023 IPL season. However Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for ₹20 lakhs in the 2024 auction. The right-arm seamer played three matches in IPL 2024 and took two wickets. He made his debut on May 6th against Sunrisers Hyderabad.