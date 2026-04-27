'100 Rupees Lunga Main': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scares Kids By Demanding Money Before Taking Selfies In Hilarious Prank| VIDEO

Sooryavanshi pranked kids before clicking photos with them. | X/Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulled off a hilarious prank on two young kids who asked him for photos at the airport. The 15-year-old was seated when two young boys approached him, hoping to click selfies. Sooryavanshi told them that he charges money to click pictures and demanded ₹100 from them. When the kids walked away, the RR star revealed his prank and then proceeded to pose with them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Bhai main na photo lene ke paise leta hu. 100 rupees lunga main poore. Doge toh bolo [Brother, I charge money to click photos. I will take 100 rupees from you. If yes, then I will click]," Sooryavanshi hilariously told the kids.

When the kids offered him the money, Sooryavanshi broke character and revealed that it was just a prank. He then cutely asked the kids to focus on the camera and posed for pictures with them.

Sooryavanshi, who has emerged as one of the most talked-about young talents in the IPL setup, has often drawn large crowds eager to catch a glimpse of him after matches. While the interaction was brief and harmless, it highlighted the growing popularity of the youngster among supporters.

Sooryavanshi's blistering IPL 2026 form

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a growing list of admirers each day given his sensational form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old smashed his first century of the season in a stunning 36-ball effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

He is already among the contenders for the Orange Cap, with 357 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 234.87.