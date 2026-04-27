'100 Rupees Lunga Main': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scares Kids By Demanding Money Before Taking Selfies In Hilarious Prank| VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulled off a hilarious prank on two young kids who asked him for photos at the airport. The 15-year-old was seated when two young boys approached him, hoping to click selfies. Sooryavanshi told them that he charges money to click pictures and demanded ₹100 from them. When the kids walked away, the RR star revealed his prank and then proceeded to pose with them.
"Bhai main na photo lene ke paise leta hu. 100 rupees lunga main poore. Doge toh bolo [Brother, I charge money to click photos. I will take 100 rupees from you. If yes, then I will click]," Sooryavanshi hilariously told the kids.
When the kids offered him the money, Sooryavanshi broke character and revealed that it was just a prank. He then cutely asked the kids to focus on the camera and posed for pictures with them.
Sooryavanshi, who has emerged as one of the most talked-about young talents in the IPL setup, has often drawn large crowds eager to catch a glimpse of him after matches. While the interaction was brief and harmless, it highlighted the growing popularity of the youngster among supporters.
Sooryavanshi's blistering IPL 2026 form
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a growing list of admirers each day given his sensational form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old smashed his first century of the season in a stunning 36-ball effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.
He is already among the contenders for the Orange Cap, with 357 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 234.87.