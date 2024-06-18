When Is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024? Know Vrath Vidhi; Your Guide To Fasting On This Auspicious Day

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024 | File

Nirjala Ekadashi is one of the much-awaited days in the Hindu calendar. Devotees look forward to fasting on this day and seek the blessings of the Lord. This Ekadashi is described as the one which occurs on the 11th lunar day of the waxing fortnight of the Hindu month of Jyestha. It is being observed on June 18, 2024.

Your Guide To Fasting On This Auspicious Day

What foods can you have on Nirjala Ekadashi? As the name of the Ekadashi translates to "Without water," it is recommended that you fast with sincere devotion, leaving behind any intake of food or beverages. Even water is said to be avoided to complete the fast with perfection. This makes this Ekadashi very difficult. However, some consume poha, fruits and milk on this day, after offering to the Lord.

Like most Ekadashis, Puja is done to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu. A photo Bhagwan Vishnu is offered flowers and agarbatti, as devotees fast without water. The temple lamp is kept alive throughout the day, seeking eternal blessings and grace of the Almighty. Also, some devotees who have the sacred Shaligram stone at their homes, perform a special puja by bathing it with milk, curd, ghee, banana, and water. Some even add honey or sugar, and the ritual is completed by placing two or more tulsi leaves on the Shaligram and the application of chandan tilak.

Importantly, don't pluck tulsi leaves on this day, as it is said that Vrinda Devi, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu also observes a complete fasting on this day.

Nirjala Ekadashi Katha

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Bhima Ekadashi or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi. It derives its name from one of the Pandavas, Bhima, who was a lover of food. The Nirjala Ekadashi Katha mentions about him and tells devotees that he wanted to observe all Ekadashis but could not control his hunger, which made sage Vyasa to come up a solution and advise him to observe Nirjala Ekadashi.

It is said that someone who marks this Ekadashi by keeping an absolute fast will attain the goodness of all the 24 Ekadashis.