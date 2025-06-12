Watch: Roadie Siwet Tomar Gets Emotional as Pandit Pradeep Kiradoo Unveils His Spiritual Destiny on Bhagyavidhata

Pandit Kiradoo and Roadie Siwet |

In a riveting episode of ”Bhagyavidhata” on YouTube’s The Little Astronama Company, spiritual guide and sixth-generation astrologer Pandit Pradeep Kiradoo Ji offered a deeply insightful reading of Roadies 19 contestant and Splitsvilla sensation, Siwet Tomar—unfolding layers of his personality, purpose, and latent spiritual potential. What began as a casual session transformed into a soul-deep conversation that left even the usually composed Siwet visibly shaken.

Pandit Kiradoo Ji is not just an astrologer but a mentor to some of India’s biggest names. As the torchbearer of a family legacy that spans six generations, he brings together ancient Vedic wisdom and a modern, relatable sensibility. Through The Little Astro Company, he reaches out to today’s youth, believing that “jo hona hai, hoga hi—toh kyu na hum usse samaj ke, ussi ke anusar aise cheeze karre jo apne hitt mei ho!”

In this episode, Pandit Kiradoo Ji revealed that Siwet’s spiritual journey had already begun to activate. What stunned Siwet most was Kiradoo Ji’s assertion that he was always destined to be a Shiv bhakt. “This is exactly what I’ve always felt but didn’t understand until now,” Siwet admitted on-camera, acknowledging the truth in the revelation.

Kiradoo Ji also emphasized that Siwet’s greatest strength is his family—a solid emotional anchor that gives him resilience in an otherwise turbulent path. The reading touched upon key turning points in Siwet’s life, including his failed relationships. As Kiradoo Ji described details with uncanny precision, Siwet could only nod in disbelief, shocked by the accuracy and emotional clarity of what was being revealed.

More than just an astrological reading, the episode served as a powerful reminder of how ancient knowledge can illuminate the most modern lives. With Bhagyavidhata, Pandit Kiradoo Ji isn’t just predicting futures—he’s reconnecting people with who they really are are what they are meant to be.