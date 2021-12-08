Vivah Panchami 2021: Date, time, significance - Here's all you need to know

Vivah Panchami is an important day in the Hindu calendar as it commemorates the wedding anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

According to drikpanchang.com, on Vivah Panchami day, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita got married and this day is celebrated as the marriage anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Hence, devotees hail this day as Vivah Panchami.

Significance:

The day falls on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, according to the Hindu calendar.

Devotees of Lord Ram and Sita perform puja, observe a day-long fast and organise marriage ceremony for the deities.

Vivah Panchami: Date, time and tithi for Mumbai

Date: December 8

Panchami Tithi Begins - 11:40 PM on December 07

Panchami Tithi Ends - 09:25 PM on December 08

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:24 AM IST