True Love Is Always Selfless | Representational Image

There is a true story told to us of a wealthy woman. It was a habit with her to go to the temple and sweep the premises clean everyday. This kainkarya (service of devotion) was her offering to the Lord.

The woman was very keen to get her daughter engaged to a young handsome man. Everyday as she swept the ground, she prayed to God, “O my Lord, just fulfil this desire of mine. Get my daughter married to this man.” A few days later, the woman came to know that the boy was to marry another girl. This unnerved her and shook her faith in God. In fact she became furious and said, “O Lord, You did not answer my prayer. You did not listen to me and from today onwards, I shall have nothing to do with You.” The true love with God without sacrifice is selfish. This relationship is hollow and superficial.

To continue the story, later on, the woman came to know that the boy was already married to a foreigner and he had come to India and got married to a beautiful girl, just to please his parents. It was then that the woman realised her mistake. She repented for her wrong attitude. She thanked God for saving her daughter from a disastrous marriage. She went to the temple and fell down at the Feet of the Lord. Thus, true love is always selfless.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)