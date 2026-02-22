The Purpose Of Guilt: How A Little Pinch Protects, But Too Much Termite Can Devour Your Soul

Guilt has a purpose. | Representational Image

Guilt has a purpose. A little bit of guilt is good. It does not allow you to get into a cycle of actions that are not good for you and for others. When such an action happens, the guilt in you acts like a brake for you not to continue the same act. However, guilt is good in the right amount and only for that period of that time.

If it goes beyond a limit, then it eats you up like a termite. If you are stuck in guilt, then your mind cannot blossom; you cannot rise in life. So, you need 'skill' to get out of guilt, but at the same time, not totally remove it from the system—till you realise that you are not the doer but the total light, the wisdom, the self. Until that blossoming, a little bit of guilt serves you. It protects you from wrongdoing that you might engage in.

To bring about that balance there are three things we do—we have spiritual practices, we simply surrender to the divine, and we have faith in the higher power and self.

Get established in the soul, which is “Satchidananda”—true, blissful, and conscious. Let go of the event which is over that has left its shadow in the consciousness, but take this sankalpa (resolution) that you will not repeat the action in the future. The pinch of the mistake and deep wish to repent solve the purpose. This wish is an indication that your intellect is maturing. Otherwise, you would not have been aware of your wrong actions.

You are innocent in the present moment. That person who made a mistake has packed off his suitcase and left. Now, inside you is a new person. Start believing in the innocence of the present moment, where the YOU in you is innocent. Lord Krishna tells Arjuna, “I will relieve you from your sins. You just surrender. Then it’s my responsibility to take care of your sins. Don't worry. Drop all that you are holding onto. Drop even your dharma.” Instead, people try to get rid of their sins. The Divine will relieve you of your sins. All that you need to do is to let go of everything you are holding on to.