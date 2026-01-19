 Symbolism Of Devi Saraswati Explains How Balanced Knowledge, Music And Meditation Shape True Wisdom
The symbolism of Goddess Saraswati highlights the importance of holistic education, combining spiritual, experiential and intellectual knowledge. The veena represents harmony between logic and creativity, while the book reflects material and spiritual learning. Meditation, music and academics together create brain balance and wisdom.

Sri Sri Ravi ShankarUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Saraswati puja | File

Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, is depicted sitting on a rock. Knowledge is always rock solid, and it brings stability to you. Once you gain the knowledge, it stays with you. And there is a peacock depicted next to Devi Saraswati. The peacock symbolises celebration and beauty, which come with knowledge.

Devi Saraswati plays the Veena with two hands and holds a book and a rosary in the other two hands, symbolising the three aspects of education of great importance. What are the three elements of education? Meditation or meditative experience, spiritual education or ethereal knowledge, and the knowledge from books. If any one of them is missing, education remains incomplete.

Meditation is experiential knowledge. And the knowledge from books, the scientific knowledge, or the material knowledge is valuable too. The book in the hand of Devi Saraswati encompasses both spiritual knowledge and material knowledge. And then music balances these two aspects of knowledge. The left brain is logical and speaks of knowledge, and the right brain is for music and art. Logic and music are essential in life. I suggest that people who perform a lot of left-brain activity, like accountants, engineers, and scientists, should listen to music every day to balance their right-brain activity. Similarly, creative people like musicians can solve some crossword puzzles, do some maths, or study and read something. We need to balance these two sides of the brain.

Only when spiritual knowledge, experiential knowledge, and intellectual knowledge come together does wisdom dawn and is complete.

