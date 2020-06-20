Solar Eclipse on June 21 2020: Mantras to chant during the event

Basic Guidelines to be followed:

Main Eclipse timing :

10am - 1:40 pm approx

1) By 10 pm tonight , try and put Kusha grass / Tulasi in all edible items like grains , fruit, dry foodstuff , pickles etc

This prevents the negative effect of the eclipse on these things !

Else they get contaminated & will need to be thrown away after r the eclipse !

2) Without fail , read the Narasimha Kavach and Chant the Maha mantra especially during the eclipse !

3) During the eclipse timing (10 am - 1:40 pm) , don’t eat or drink anything and as far as possible going to the washroom must be avoided as well since the chances of contracting a disease increases at this time with these activities !

4) Mothers-to-be must not do anything during the eclipse except hearing or chanting the holy names of the Lord ( Hare Krishna Mahamnatra ).

5) After 1:40 PM , have a bath after which you can cook and have your lunch

6) Try not to keep any cooked food in the house drying the eclipse! Finish it or distribute it before 10 am

7) Ideally the whole time should be spent in spiritual activity. Chanting , hearing , remembrance of the Lord etc ! S

Also if we engage in some mundane/ sinful Activity , the reactions also get multiplied by millions !

Disclaimer: There is no scientific proof to confirm the same and the article content has been shared by spiritual gurus and their views are personal