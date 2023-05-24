Shavuot 2023: All you need to know about the Jewish harvest festival

One of the greatly celebrated festivals among the Jews is Shavuot. Also known as “The Feast of Weeks” is a significant Biblical pilgrimage festivals and one of the three observations along with Passover and Sukkot. Shavuot falls on the 6th day of Sivan, the ninth month of the Jewish calendar. In 2023, it will be celebrated between May 25–27 on the Gregorian calendar.

The Bible describes the Shavuot festival as an agricultural celebration: the festival of Reaping (Jeremiah 5:24, Deuteronomy 16:9–11, Isaiah 9:2). The occasion is most widely known as the Jewish holiday that commemorates the day God gave the Torah to the nation of Israel at Mount Sinai, although Biblical references to Shavuot refer only to a spring harvest festival.

The holy day marks the completion of the seven-week Omer duration between Passover and Shavuot. Religious texts narrate that God had gifted the Torah to the Jewish people more than 3,300 years ago, and this occasion of Shavuot lets believers to renew their acceptance of this gift.

According to Jewish Biblical text Midrash, Mount Sinai suddenly blossomed with flowers and greenery after the gift of Torah. Thus, this day is marked in the Jewish families by decorating their homes with flowers and leaves.

Happy festival, have a blessed Shavuot!