Passover or Pesach: Date, significance, and all you need to know | Vecteezy

The Bible states Passover or the Pesach while narrating the story of the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt. This happens to be a major Jewish holiday that celebrates the Biblical episode.

Pesach starts on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan which is considered the first month of the Hebrew year. It began early in April and the last day of it will be marked on April 13, 2023.

The period remembers the Passover-sacrifice that ancestors ate because the Blessed Holy One passed over (פ-ס-ח) our fathers’ houses in Egypt, as it is said: “You shall say, It is a Passover-offering to the Lord, because He passed over the houses of the children of Israel in Egypt when He struck the Egyptians with a plague, and He saved our houses. And the people bowed and prostrated themselves” (Exod 12:27).

A ritual named the Pesach Seder is carried out on these days. It involves a retelling of the story of the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt, taken from the Book of Exodus, and is followed by a ritual feast at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

On the last day of the Passover, people recite holiday prayers, and females light candles after the night has fallen. They also involve in the Torah reading of the biblical narrative of the miraculous salvation at the sea and the song. The story is titled: Splitting of the Sea.