Shattila Ekadashi 2022: Date, time, tithi and significance - Here's all you need to know

The auspicious day of Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on January 28, Friday. The auspicious day coincides with the Krishna Paksha of Magh month.

On this day, Lord Vishnu devotees observe a day-long fast. The fast for Shattila is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the Magha month.

Significance:

On the day of Shattila Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu. It is believed that devotees who worship Lord Vishnu on this day are blessed with abundant wealth and happiness.

While worshipping Lord Vishnu during the fast, it is necessary to use sesame seeds in the puja vidhi. On the day of Shatila Ekadashi, devotees also donate sesame seeds.

Shattila Ekadashi 2022: Date

This year, Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on January 28.

Shattila Ekadashi 2022: Tithi timings for Mumbai

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 02:16 AM on Jan 28, 2022

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:35 PM on Jan 28, 2022

Parana for devotees fasting on Shattila Ekadashi is on January 29, from 07:14 AM to 09:29 AM. On Parana day, Dwadashi ends at 08:37 PM.

According to drikpanchang.com, Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:48 PM IST