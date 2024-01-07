Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Day

Saphala Ekadashi | File

Ekadashi is a day when devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast seeking his blessings and mercy in their lives. The first Ekadashi falling in 2024 happens to be the Saphala Ekadashi which takes place during the Krishna Paksha of the 'Pausha' month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious occasion is being observed on January 7.

As you keep fast as per your capacities on this day, take a look at some wishes and greetings you may share with your family to wish them a blessed Saphala Ekadashi. Let them know that you remember them and keep them in your prayers on this holy occasion dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Shubh Saphala Ekadashi 🌸 pic.twitter.com/aIUGnIzOGW — Bhagavad Gita 𑁍 (@GitaShlokas) January 7, 2024

Ekadashi Wishes & Greetings

May the divine energy of Ekadashi remove obstacles from your path and fill your life with positivity, happiness, and success.

Happy Ekadashi! May your fast purify your body and soul, and may you find inner strength and peace through devotion and prayer.

As you observe Ekadashi, may your commitment to fasting and prayer be rewarded with divine blessings, good health, and prosperity.

🌼 🌼 Om Namo Venkateshaya Kamitartha Pradayine Pranatah Klesha Nasaya Govindaya Namo Namah 🌼 🌼 #Ekadashi 🌼 🌼 pic.twitter.com/CT0iIMPy2F — Vyavhar Agarwal (@VyavharAgarwal) January 7, 2024

On the auspicious day of Ekadashi, may Lord Krishna shower his divine blessings upon you and your family. May this day bring joy and prosperity to your life.

O Lord Vishnu, on this sacred Ekadashi day, may I attain your divine blessings for my family and dear ones. May you grant me the strength to never doubt you during tough times and believe you even more during blessed days.

Saphala Ekadashi wishes to you. May the Lord fill your heart with devotion and respect for Him.

May the significance of Ekadashi inspire you to lead a righteous life and deepen your devotion to Lord Vishnu. Wishing you a spiritually enriching day ahead.

Fast breaking timings

Saphala Ekadashi fast shall be completed with a sip of water accepted after praying and offering to Lord Vishnu and Tulsi Devi. The 'muhurat' for 'parana' occurs on January 8 between 7.14 a.m. to 9.26 a.m. It is during this time on the Dwadashi Thithi that devotees break their fast with Satvik food.