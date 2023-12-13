2 Vaikunta Ekadashi In 2023? All You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | December 13, 2023
Vaikunta Ekadashi is considered one of the very special days dedicated to Lord Vishnu. While 2023 started with this Ekadashi falling on January 2, it would also end on the same note.
Yes, 2023 is a year where we see two Vaikunta Ekadashi. The initial one took place in January, and the other is scheduled this month.
On December 23, devotees will observe fasting and carry out rituals for Vaikunta Ekadashi.
The Parana timing on the Dwadashi day falls between 7.08 am to 9.20 am on December 24, Sunday.
The most significant aspect of this day is the way in which Lord Vishnu temples mark this festival.
Special arrangements are made for worship and prayers. A special pathway along with a gate is created and decorated to allow devotees to do a pradakshina or parikrama of the deity.
Vaikunta Ekadashi is celebrated with great joy in the Tirumala temple, Andhra Pradesh where the Vaikunta Dwaram, a special gate, is opened.
Chanting 1008 names of Lord Vishnu and meditating on his names are some of the practices one must ideally involve in to make the most of this blessed occasion.
As the Ekadashi falls ahead of Gita Jayanti, people also worship and read the Bhagavad Gita on this day to seek the blessings and guidance of the Lord.
