Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Date, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

Ekadashi is considered as one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar and Saphala Ekadashi is one of the most significant Ekadashis. As per the Hindu calendar, Saphala Ekadashi falls in the month 'Paush' month during the Krishna Paksha on the 11th day.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Saphala Ekadashi usually falls in the months of January or December. This month Saphala Ekadashi will be observed on December 30, Thursday.

Saphala Ekadashi: Significance

The devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Saphala Ekadashi to gain success, prosperity and good fortune. It is believed that those who observe fast on Saphala Ekadashi are blessed with good health and mind to achieve everything they wish to.

Saphala Ekadashi: Tithi for Mumbai

For those fasting, Parana will be done on December 31, from 07:11 AM to 09:24 AM. Ekadashi Parana (breaking the fast) is done on the next day of Ekadashi fast after sunrise, according to drikpanchang.com.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:12 PM on Dec 29, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:40 PM on Dec 30, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

