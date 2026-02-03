 Sadhu Vaswani’s Spiritual Guidance: Path To God, Inner Peace, And A Blissful Life On Earth
Sadhu Vaswani’s words remind us that life’s true happiness comes from closeness to God, not from external pursuits. Our wandering and restlessness stem from alienation from the Divine. By cultivating love, offering our best in every action, letting go of control, thinking positively, seeing the good in others, and mastering desires, we align with God’s will.

Dada J P VaswaniUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:04 AM IST
article-image
When you look for happiness, you are not likely to find it. You recognise then that true happiness is in self-realisation. | Representational Image

Let’s start with a beautiful prayer in the words of my Gurudev, Sadhu Vaswani:

Far away from you, I have wandered.

Show me the way; shower Your Grace on me.

Wherever I am, wherever I may be, whatever I may do,

In every thought, in every word, keep me close to Your heart!

Are we not, all of us, vagabonds and wanderers? A wanderer can never be happy. A vagabond can never experience stillness. What is the root cause of this wandering? That is because of our alienation from God, the Creator of this universe.

When you look for happiness, you are not likely to find it. You recognise then that true happiness is in self-realisation. When you accept the Will of God, in every circumstance, in every situation, it will unlock for you the gateway to God’s kingdom; it will also lead you to the bliss and peace of heaven on earth.

Let me offer you a few practical suggestions that can lead us to the Kingdom of God:

1. Fill your heart with love—love for God, love for your fellow men, birds and animals, nature, and of course, yourself!

2. In everything that you do, pour out the best that is in you. Make your entire life an offering at the Lotus Feet of the Lord.

3. Let go, let go, let God! Let go of everything. Let God take charge of your life and affairs. Letting go permits divine ideas to flow, divine power to work, and divine order to bless your body, mind, soul and your activities.

4. Never think or talk negatively.

5. See the good in everyone. Be blind to the faults of others. Constant complaining and criticising only corrode your spirit.

6. Do not allow circumstances and your own desires to master you. Rather, aim to be a master over circumstances and your own animal appetites and desires.

Life can be changed; life must be changed for the better. Just think of joy, peace, purity, love, perfection and prosperity. You will find that you need not take the trouble to go to heaven; your life on earth will become a heaven for you and those around you!

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.

