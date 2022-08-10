Raksha Bandhan 2022: Know about tithi time, ritual and importance

Image credit: Google

Raksha Bandhan festival is just a few hours away. It celebrates the special bond between siblings. The festival is also known as Rakhi. The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm worldwide. It is on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Shravan month when the festival is celebrated. This year the festival will be observed on August 11 and 12.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Muhurat

August 11, 2022: Purnima Tithi starts at 10:38 am

August 12, 2022: Purnima Tithi lasts till 7:05 am

August 11, 2022: Pradosh time Raksha Bandhan muhurat is from 8:51 pm to 8:59 pm (8 minutes)

August 11, 2022: Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time is 8:51 pm

August 11, 2022: Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha is from 5:17 pm to 6:18 pm

August 11, 2022: Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha is from 6:18 pm to 8:00 pm

Source: drikpanchang.com

History

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had accidentally cut his finger with the Sudarshan chakra. Draupadi had put a piece of cloth to end the bleeding. Her act touched Lord Krishna, and in return, he decided to protect her. When the Kauravas tried to humiliate her during the Chirharan event, Lord Krishna came and saved her from dishonour.

Significance

A sister applies tilak on the forehead of her brother for his health and well well-being then ties a rakhi around his wrist. The brother gives something in return to her.