Pure Love: The Only Solution to All The Problems of The World | Representational pic

When love, which is inherent in every soul, gets directed to physical appearance, it takes the form of lust. When it takes the form of desire for physical proximity or dependence or emotional bonds, based on physical relationships, it is called attachment. If, on the other hand, it manifests in the form of desires for objects of sensual pleasures and comforts or for objects of delights, for money, or for property and possessions, then, it is known as greed. If, instead, love becomes self-centered, ie, if the person loves himself rather than anyone else, then, it comes up as selfishness. The rest of the vices, such as jealousy, hatred, rivalry, anger, pride etc are the result of these perverted forms of love. In other words, when a person forgets that he is a soul and, instead, considers himself a body and looks on all others also as physical entities, then his love becomes of a low quality. If the person is, instead, aware of his true identity as a soul and looks on others also as souls, then, his love is pure and has no negative element in it.

In the final analysis, therefore, we arrive at the truth that 'pure love' is the only solution to all the problems of the world, for these problems are born from either the absence of love or from the debased forms of love such as lust, greed and attachment, or from the emotions that arise from the non fulfilment of these three and are called jealousy, hatred, anger, etc. Hence, the remedy for getting rid of all the problems in the world, lies in purification of love. This is what is called ‘self-purification' or self-change. It is for this that one requires to learn and practice meditation and inculcate divine qualities within self.

Meditation is a practice that enables one to stabilize in the love-consciousness of almighty, and the inculcation of divine qualities means taking due care so that love does not take the form of lust, greed or attachment but takes the form of contentment and detachment which are the basic virtues. It is, therefore, time that mankind understood this diagnosis of the ailments from which mankind presently suffers and set to cure itself by purifying its emotion of love by means of meditation and inculcation of divine qualities.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com