Nrusimham Bheeshanam Bhadram

Nrusimham etymologically is Nara + Simha meaning the combination of human and lion forms. This is the fourth of the dasha+avataras (ten incarnations) of Bhagavan Vishnu and this avatara was necessitated due to peculiar circumstances. Hiranyakshu and Hiranya Kashyapa were two demon brothers. Hiranyakshu was eliminated by Varaha (boar) avatara of Vishnu. Hiranya Kashyapa did a great tapasya to achieve powers so that no one in normal circumstances can eliminate him. He asked that no usual animal/entity can kill him, he can’t be killed by any weapon, he can’t be killed during day or night, can’t be killed on earth or in the air.

Emboldened by the boon he received, he made the sage and divine world suffer. His atrocities reached such a height that the end had to happen. Hiranya Kashyapa and his wife Lilavati had a son who was named Prahlada. Incidentally, he was a born bhakta and spent his childhood playing and singing the acts of God. Failing to align his son, Hiranya Kashyapa challenges Prahlada to show him the place where his worshipped Vishnu was there. Prahlada’s outstanding reply was “no doubt about God’s presence that is everywhere, and wherever we search we shall find”. The father challenged him whether in the iron pillar the proof could be shown. The son’s answer was affirmative.

Hiranya Kashyapa breaks the pillar to find a half-Lion (head), and half-Human (torso) form of Vishnu, Lord Narasimha. Narasimha (unusual entity/form) takes Hiranya Kashyapa onto his lap (which is neither land nor air), kills during dusk (neither day nor night), and kills with nails (not any weapon). His death-related boon conditions were all “complied” and no condition was violated. After the death of Hiranya Kashyapa, Prahlada pacified Lord Narasimha who made him the successor of Hiranya Kashyapa’s kingdom.

Narasimha has nine divine forms known as Nava-Narasimhas. More frequently we see Ugra/Jwala Narasimha (“Bheeshanam” meaning ferocious), Shanta form as Lakshmi Narasimha, and more muted as Yoga Narasimha. Narasimha eliminates negative energies, provides protection, and keeps one on the moral path. “Bhadram” is the safe/protected state, and reaching this is done in the tradition by worshipping Narasimha. May we all be bhadram is the prayer.

