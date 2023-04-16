Remembering Vishnu Kant Shastri: One of India's finest politicians & litterateur |

Vishnu Kant Shastri was a man of many talents and accomplishments. Born in Kolkata on May 2, 1929, he was a scholar, poet, philosopher, author, critic, orator, editor, administrator, and politician. Shastri received his B.A. LLB and M.A. from the University of Calcutta and became a lecturer in Hindi, where he served for over 41 years. He retired in 1994 as the Acharya of the Hindi department of the University of Calcutta, marking the end of his academic career.

Shastri was associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and entered active politics in 1977 as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1992. In 1999, he was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh and, the following year, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, where he served until 2004.

In addition to his political career, Shastri was a well-known figure in the Hindi literary world. He authored several books, including Kavi Nirala Ki Kavya Vedna Tatha Anya Nibandh, Kuch Chandan Ki Kuch Kapur Ki, Chintan Mudra, Anuchintan, Tulsi Ke Hiye Heyri, Bangla Desh Ke Sandarbh Main, Smaran Ko Patheya Banahe Do, Sudhiyan Us Chandan Ke Van Ki, Bhakti Aur Sharanagati, Gyan Aur Karma, Anant Path Ke Pathik-Dharamveer Bharti, and Jeevan Path Par Chalte Chalte.

Shastri also translated several Bengali and English poems into Hindi and translated books such as Upma Kalidasasya, Sankalp-Santras-Sankalp, and Mahatma Gandhi Ka Samaj Darshan. He received many accolades and laurels for his literary efforts, such as the "Acharya Ramchandra Shukla Puruskar" by the Government of Uttar Pradesh for his book Kuch Chandan Ki Kuch Kapur Ki in 1972-73, the Government's State Literary Award for his book Bangla Desh Ke Sandarbh Mein in 1974-75, Special Award by U.P. Hindi Sansthan for Smaran Ko Patheya Banahe Do (1978–79), Special Award by Ramayan Mahotsava Pratishthan, Chitrakoot, U.P. for his work on the literature of Tulsidas (1979), Sahitya Bhushan Samman, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Samman, Rajrishi Tandon Hindi Sevi Samman, and special lecture on "Ram Charit Manas mein Gyan Aur Karma" as a lecturer at Rama Krishna Mission Institute of Culture.

Vishnu Kant Shastri was a remarkable man who contributed greatly to the fields of politics, education, and literature. His work and achievements will always be remembered and celebrated in India.