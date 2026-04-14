Nationwide Online Ramkatha Competition Aims To Connect One Million Participants Across India |

Mumbai: A nationwide online Ramkatha competition in April and May aims to connect one million participants.

The event, launched by Sanskruti Samvardhan Pratishthan under the theme “Har Ghar Ramayan – Jan Jan Ramayan”, with the aim of promoting the teachings and values associated with Lord Ram. The competition is supported by ISKCON, Chinmaya Mission, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust,

The organisers said the initiative seeks to connect one million people to Ramkatha in its first phase, emphasising the need to foster the ideals of Ram Rajya by encouraging individuals to imbibe the values of Lord Ram in their daily lives. The campaign comes in the backdrop of the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to the organisers, the competition is open to participants of all age groups and is free of cost. The online test can be taken on any day between April 19 and May 3, offering flexibility to participants across the country.

The examination will be conducted in four languages — Marathi, Hindi, English, and Gujarati — and will consist of 30 questions to be completed within a duration of 20 minutes. To facilitate preparation, study material in a question-and-answer format has been made available to participants.

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All participants who successfully qualify will be awarded certificates, while the top 100 performers from each city will receive a small idol of Shri Ram Lalla along with prasad from the Ram temple in Ayodhya, organisers said.

Coordinator Namrata Punde has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers and help spread awareness about Ramkatha and its cultural significance.

Further details and registration are available on the organisation’s official website. Assistance for participants is also being provided through dedicated helpline numbers issued by the organisers.

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