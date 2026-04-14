Navi Mumbai: NMMC Faces ₹2,195 Crore Dues Despite ₹876 Crore Record Collection, Over 1.58 Lakh Defaulters

Navi Mumbai civic body grapples with rising tax arrears even after achieving record property tax collection in FY 2025–26 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 14: Despite the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recording its highest-ever property tax collection of Rs 876 crore in the financial year 2025–26, more than 1.58 lakh property owners have defaulted on payments, pushing pending dues to nearly Rs 2,195 crore.

Ambitious recovery target faces challenges

The civic body has set an ambitious recovery target of Rs 1,700 crore for the upcoming financial year, but officials admit that achieving this may be difficult given the mounting arrears and the growing number of defaulters.

Arrears outpace recoveries

As per official data, the principal outstanding amount stands at around Rs 1,179 crore, while penalties and interest have significantly inflated the total dues. The trend indicates that arrears are accumulating faster than recoveries, pointing to gaps in enforcement.

Government agencies among major defaulters

In a notable concern, even government and semi-government agencies are among the major defaulters, including CIDCO, Railway and Electricity department.

Illegal structures and towers add to dues

Illegal constructions and mobile towers have also emerged as key contributors to the dues. Around 900 mobile towers account for nearly Rs 47 crore in unpaid taxes, while over 8,000 unauthorised structures have defaulted on payments amounting to approximately Rs 252 crore.

Call for special recovery drive

Shiv Sena corporator Shivram Patil has urged the administration to initiate a special recovery drive. “If long-pending dues are not recovered, it will directly impact the financial health of the municipal corporation,” he said.

Widespread non-compliance flagged

Data presented before the general body shows that while there are over 1.57 lakh registered taxpayers, the number of defaulters has exceeded this figure, highlighting widespread non-compliance.

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Pressure mounts on NMMC

With mounting dues and ambitious targets ahead, the NMMC faces increasing pressure to strengthen its recovery mechanisms to ensure that civic projects and essential services are not affected, an NMMC officer said.

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