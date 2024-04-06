 Mumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityMumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion

Mumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion

Attendees will enjoy performances by artists Kailash Kher, Parthiv Gohil, and Geetaben Rabari, along with the musical drama 'Main Bezubaan Hu, Bejaan Nahi', exploring emotional themes.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Spirituality Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion |

Mumbai will host a spiritual event on April 7, focusing on spirituality and compassion. The '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' at Jio World Centre will intertwine spirituality with compassion through enlightening activities in the presence of revered Jain saint Namramuni Maharaj Saheb.

This gathering promises an evening of soulful sadhana, musical performances, and compassionate initiatives, featuring the powerful Uvasaggaharam Stotra mantra sadhana. The event highlights the convergence of spirituality and societal contribution, honoring Saumyaji Mahasatiji for completing 1008 Ayambil fasts.

Attendees will enjoy performances by artists Kailash Kher, Parthiv Gohil, and Geetaben Rabari, along with the musical drama 'Main Bezubaan Hu, Bejaan Nahi', exploring emotional themes.

Read Also
Mumbai: Relics Of Spiritual Guru Maiji Featured In Unique 'Saints Of India' Museum In Germany
article-image

Namramuni Maharaj Saheb will address youth on overcoming life challenges with wisdom. Animal welfare initiatives will be unveiled, encouraging empathetic societal norms.

Namramuni Maharaj Saheb is a venerated figure known for his humanitarian efforts and spiritual leadership. As the founder of Parasdham, a socio-spiritual organisation with a global outreach, his teachings and initiatives have fostered positive change, touching lives worldwide with messages of peace, compassion, and spiritual awakening. The Jain saint has followers spread across the country and travels to different places to deliver his sermons and inspire people to work for social causes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion

Mumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion

Guiding Light: Leading Through Change

Guiding Light: Leading Through Change

Guiding Light: Ahimsa And Himsa – Are Both Valid?

Guiding Light: Ahimsa And Himsa – Are Both Valid?

Guiding Light: Clarity or Charity?

Guiding Light: Clarity or Charity?

VIDEO: Lord Buddha's Sacred Kapilavastu Relics Presented To Dalai Lama

VIDEO: Lord Buddha's Sacred Kapilavastu Relics Presented To Dalai Lama