Mumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion

Mumbai To Witness '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' Spirituality Event Focusing On Spirituality, Compassion |

Mumbai will host a spiritual event on April 7, focusing on spirituality and compassion. The '7 in One Utsav The Steps of Success' at Jio World Centre will intertwine spirituality with compassion through enlightening activities in the presence of revered Jain saint Namramuni Maharaj Saheb.

This gathering promises an evening of soulful sadhana, musical performances, and compassionate initiatives, featuring the powerful Uvasaggaharam Stotra mantra sadhana. The event highlights the convergence of spirituality and societal contribution, honoring Saumyaji Mahasatiji for completing 1008 Ayambil fasts.

Attendees will enjoy performances by artists Kailash Kher, Parthiv Gohil, and Geetaben Rabari, along with the musical drama 'Main Bezubaan Hu, Bejaan Nahi', exploring emotional themes.

Namramuni Maharaj Saheb will address youth on overcoming life challenges with wisdom. Animal welfare initiatives will be unveiled, encouraging empathetic societal norms.

Namramuni Maharaj Saheb is a venerated figure known for his humanitarian efforts and spiritual leadership. As the founder of Parasdham, a socio-spiritual organisation with a global outreach, his teachings and initiatives have fostered positive change, touching lives worldwide with messages of peace, compassion, and spiritual awakening. The Jain saint has followers spread across the country and travels to different places to deliver his sermons and inspire people to work for social causes.